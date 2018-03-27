Nyong’o hosts Chapa Dimba Champions Plateau Queens

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Girls champions Plateau Queens were on Tuesday hosted for a lunch by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o after their success in the inaugural youth football tournament that took place over the weekend at Bukhungu stadium.

The Plateau Queens who represented the Nyanza region defied all the odds to edge out favourites Tartar Girls from West Pokot 4-3 in post-match penalties to be crowned champions, pocket Sh1mn prize and a trip to London for a week-long training and a metorship with the tournament’s brand ambassador Victor Wanyama.

The match had ended 1-1 after Tartar’s late equaliser through Cheyesh Jeniffer who cancelled out an own goal that had sent Plateau ahead in the 66th minute.

Plateau goalkeeper, Judith Osimbo won the Golden Glove, Mercy Akinyi scooped the Golden Boot award after netting five goals while Beryl Eshiteku from Plateau was named the Most Valuable Player.

Osimbo was the heroine when she saved one kick before a Tar Tar player blazed over as her corresponding counterpart from TarTar rescued one.