Guardiola has vote of confidence for Wenger

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 2 – Pep Guardiola has backed an experienced Arsene Wenger to ‘take the right decision’ for Arsenal.

Manchester City recorded a second successive 3-0 win over the Gunners on Thursday night, following their League Cup success on Sunday.

Wenger, who has long been under pressure from fans and critics alike, who feel the long-serving manager has overstayed at Arsenal, is suffering a fresh bout of pressure following a run of five defeats from their last seven games in all competitions.

Speaking after his side comprehensively won at the Emirates, Guardiola voiced his support for the beleaguered Wenger.

He said: “We play, we fight many, many times in Barcelona, a lot of times in Bayern Munich, a lot of times here in Premier League. A lot of times.

“I can understand the situation. I know all the managers can be in that situation. He knows, he handles that situation. He has a lot of experience.

“He knows the club, he knows the Premier League, he knows his players. And I’m sure he’s going to take the right decision, for the club, for him, for the players, for everybody.”

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, ten points off a top-four spot.

They are, however, in with a shout at Europa League success, but must overcome AC Milan over two legs in the last 16.