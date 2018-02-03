Shinyalu, Archbishop Njenga set up Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Western Girls final

Shares

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Feb 3 – Shinyalu Youth will battle it out with Archbishop Njenga Queens in the Girls Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Western Region Final on Sunday at the Kanduyi Stadium in Bungoma County.

The first semi-final saw Archbishop Njenga beat Chelebei 3-1 while Shinyalu thrashed Kingandole 4-0 to see the two sides book a mouth watering finale for the sole slot to represent Western Region in the national final scheduled for March.

Archbishop Njenga came a goal down after Venah Chepkwemoi had sent Chelebei ahead at the half hour mark to take a 1-0 lead at the break.

However, Archbishop Njenga returned rejuvenated in the second half, inspired by Sharon Mato who grabbed a brace.

Violet Wanyonyi levelled the scores in the 49th minute before Mato ensured they took the lead in the 56th minute with a fine finish.

She sealed the win in the 61st minute to see her also complete her brace.

-Shinyalu dominant-

The last semi was a one sided affair as Shinyalu reigned supreme thanks to Sylvia Munyasa who netted a double.

Lavenda Lihemo opened the scoring just six minutes after kick-off before Munyasa doubled the results in the 13th minute.

Defender Dianah Musilivu scored the third goal at the half hour mark as Munyasa scored her second.