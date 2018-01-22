High Court upholds Muhoroni Youth relegation

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22- Muhoroni Youth Football Club has suffered a blow after the Kisumu High Court dismissed with costs an application by the club seeking to be reinstated to the Kenya Premier League (KPL).

High Court Judge Justice David Majanja says the club did not demonstrate that the decision to relegate it is grounded on unreasonable rules of standards.

He says the club also finished bottom of the standings in the 2017 KPL season adding that despite a decision by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to reinstate them to play in the previous season damage had been done.

Muhoroni had gone to court seeking to overturn their demotion from the top tier league, arguing that their late inclusion into the new season by the tribunal had affected their season.

The sugarbelt side alongside Sofapaka started the season almost three weeks after the rest of the teams owing to a case at the tribunal over their dismissal by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after failing to pass the Club Licensing test.

Justice Majanja says both the FKF and the KPL are all in agreement that the decision to relegate the team is correct.

But, the club’s advocate Bruce Odeny speaking to journalists after the judgment expressed his dissatisfaction with the court verdict saying they would be moving to the court of appeal to seek redress.

-By Ojwang Joe