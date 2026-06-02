Mudavadi Calls for Global South Unity as Kenya Pushes for Stronger Global Role in Seoul Address

SEOUL, South Korea Jun 2 — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has called for renewed Global South solidarity, stronger multilateral cooperation, and deeper Africa–Korea partnerships as Kenya positions itself as a key strategic player in a shifting global order.

Speaking at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul on Tuesday, Mudavadi outlined Kenya’s foreign policy direction under the theme “From Regional Anchor to Global Influence: Kenya’s Strategic Foreign Policy Outlook in an Evolving World Order.” The lecture was hosted at the invitation of University President Ji-Beom Yoo and Dean of Political Science Dr. Wonbin Cho.

He said the world is increasingly facing geopolitical fragmentation, economic uncertainty, and weakening international cooperation, forcing countries—particularly in Africa—to rethink their diplomatic and economic strategies.

“We still confront the hard realities of an increasingly volatile global landscape with far-reaching implications for the global economic and security architecture,” Mudavadi said.

He warned that multilateralism is under strain, pointing to rising unilateral actions, sanctions regimes, trade disputes, and the growing “weaponisation” of global economic tools.

“Multilateralism is under strain as unilateralism resurges, alongside the weaponization of tariffs and the expansion of sanctions regimes,” he added.

Mudavadi also observed that diplomacy is increasingly being replaced by transactional relations between states, with sovereignty and international cooperation under pressure.

“Diplomacy is increasingly being treated as a transaction and sovereignty as a negotiable property,” he said.

He linked current global instability to a series of ongoing crises, including the COVID-19 aftermath, the Russia–Ukraine war, and conflicts in the Middle East, noting their ripple effects on African economies.

“These shocks have compounded economic hardships in Africa, underscoring the need for deeper integration, diversified partnerships and enhanced investment in science, technology and innovation,” he noted.

The Prime CS further highlighted humanitarian crises in Sudan and South Sudan, where conflict and climate shocks have displaced millions and disrupted education systems.

Against this backdrop, he urged African nations to strengthen regional integration and reduce reliance on external aid, instead focusing on trade, investment, and self-driven development.

“African states are charting a forward-looking and people-centred approach driven by diversification in cooperation, trade and investment, rather than aid dependency,” he said.

Mudavadi underscored the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), describing it as a critical framework for boosting intra-African trade and developing regional value chains in sectors such as agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

He also called for reforms in global governance systems, including the United Nations, ahead of the election of a new UN Secretary-General later this year.

“Africa’s position is that multilateralism must be reformed and strengthened, not abandoned,” he said, warning that the upcoming election could be pivotal for the future of global cooperation.

Turning to Kenya–South Korea relations, Mudavadi praised the growing partnership in technology, education, and innovation, highlighting joint projects such as Konza Technopolis and the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kenya-AIST), modeled after Korea’s KAIST.

He described South Korea as a key partner in Kenya’s digital transformation agenda, particularly in the development of the digital economy and innovation ecosystems.

Mudavadi also showcased Kenya’s position as Africa’s “Silicon Savannah,” citing advancements in fintech and mobile innovation, including the success of M-Pesa.

He emphasized Kenya’s strategic location as a gateway to East and Central Africa, offering access to a market of more than 1.5 billion consumers under AfCFTA.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary further noted Nairobi’s growing global significance as a diplomatic and financial hub, hosting major UN agencies including UNEP and UN-Habitat.

“In a world where diplomacy is increasingly reduced to transactional exchanges, peace treated as a private enterprise and nations locked in the ‘Dignity Trap,’ Kenya chooses a different path,” he said.

“We choose partnership over patronage; principle over opportunism; dialogue over use of force.”

He concluded by inviting South Korean scholars, investors, and citizens to deepen engagement with Kenya through trade, tourism, education, and cultural exchange.

“Visit Kenya. Invest in Kenya. Learn with Kenya,” he said. “When Africa and Korea rise together, the world does not merely become safer. It becomes prosperous.”