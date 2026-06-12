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During the launch, State House stated that President Kenyatta will also commission MV Doria, the vessel that will be used by the Service to patrol the country's territory along the Indian Ocean/CFM NEWS

Kenya

Mombasa Hosts Global Maritime Security Conference amid turbulence in shipping and trade routes

Speaking during the opening session, Ondrej Simek, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Kenya, emphasized Kenya’s strategic position within global maritime networks.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – Maritime security experts, government officials and international partners from across Africa, Asia, the Pacific, Latin America and Europe have gathered in Mombasa for a high-level conference aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing the operational use of the Information Sharing and Coordination Platform (IORIS).

The three-day conference, organized by the European Union (EU) in collaboration with the Kenya Coast Guard Service and supported by the EU-funded EUCRIMARIO project, brings together representatives from 80 organizations spanning East Africa, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific region and both coasts of Latin America.

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The meeting comes amid growing concerns over maritime safety and security challenges, including threats to global shipping routes, port operations, counternarcotics efforts and search-and-rescue activities.

Participants are exploring ways to expand the use of IORIS, a platform designed to facilitate secure information sharing and operational coordination among maritime agencies.

Speaking during the opening session, Ondrej Simek, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Kenya, emphasized Kenya’s strategic position within global maritime networks.

“Kenya sits at a strategic gateway to the Western Indian Ocean, where maritime routes connect Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe and beyond,” Simek said. “This conference brings together partners from multiple regions with a shared purpose: to strengthen cooperation before crisis.”

Discussions during the conference focused on improving coordination in live maritime operations, enhancing regional collaboration and examining future opportunities such as the integration of Artificial Intelligence into maritime security systems.

Martin Cauchi Inglott, Director of EUCRIMARIO, described IORIS as more than a technological tool.

“IORIS was created precisely to support super connectivity and interoperability,” he said. “By enabling secure information sharing and trusted coordination, it helps maritime actors strengthen safety and security in real time, across borders and between partners.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, said the conference comes at a critical time as global trade faces disruptions linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

“The world is grappling with transport challenges stemming from the Middle East crisis,” Murkomen said. “IORIS promotes cooperation among coastal nations and explores strategies to secure common waters for all.”

The conference is expected to produce recommendations on strengthening governance of the IORIS platform and expanding international cooperation to safeguard maritime trade and economic activities.

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