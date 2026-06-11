Kenya allocates Sh567bn to security, crossing half-trillion mark in 2026/27 budget

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11— Kenya has allocated Sh567.3 billion to security in the 2026/27 budget, crossing the half-trillion mark in one of the largest sectoral allocations within the Sh4.84 trillion fiscal plan.

The expanded security envelope covers defence, policing, intelligence, prisons, and internal administration, underscoring what the government describes as the centrality of stability to economic growth and investment.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi told Parliament that “a safe and stable environment is indispensable for investment, trade and economic growth,” as he defended the increased allocation to the security sector.

The breakdown shows significant concentration of resources across key institutions.

The Ministry of Defence has been allocated Sh252.1 billion, followed by the National Police Service at Sh144.7 billion, and the National Intelligence Service at Sh64 billion.

The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration received Sh63.9 billion, while the Kenya Prisons Service was allocated Sh42.6 billion.

Beyond baseline allocations, the government has ring-fenced an additional Sh21 billion for targeted interventions aimed at modernising policing and strengthening operational capacity.

These include Sh13 billion for leasing police motor vehicles, Sh7 billion for police modernisation programmes, and Sh1 billion for the construction and upgrading of national forensic facilities.

Stipends for village elders

In a notable policy shift, Mbadi announced Sh3.9 billion for stipends to village elders, marking the first time the informal community-based leadership structure has been formally integrated into the national budget.

He said the move is intended to strengthen local administrative capacity while recognising the role elders play in conflict resolution, intelligence gathering, and community-level security support.

“I have also proposed Sh 3.9 billion for stipends to village elders to enhance local administrative capacities and to appreciate and recognise the role played by village elders in helping address security and other societal challenges,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi linked the fiscal plan to the broader political vision associated with President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, describing it as a “people-centred blueprint” anchored on inclusive growth and national transformation.

He said the budget reflects aspirations of the broad-based political arrangement and aims to steer Kenya toward higher economic development, referencing a “path to Canaan through Singapore” as a metaphor for long-term prosperity.

According to the Treasury, the budget was informed by nationwide consultations involving youth groups, traders, manufacturers, journalists, faith leaders, and informal sector players across counties including Nairobi, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nakuru, Meru, and Mombasa.