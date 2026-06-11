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(L–R) Jonas Stumpf, Regional Director of Help Logistics; Philip Koyei, Maasai Integrated Development Initiative (MIDI) and Ali Haddad, Executive Director of the Jordan Youth Innovation Forum, winners of the FAO Partnership Award, pose for a group photo at FAO's headquarters in Rome

Sustainability Watch

Kenyan Maasai climate initiative wins global FAO award for advancing resilient pastoralism

The Maasai Integrated Development Initiative was recognised for its work in strengthening climate-resilient pastoral development.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11— A Kenyan community-led initiative promoting climate-resilient pastoralism has gained global recognition after the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) awarded it for advancing innovative and inclusive approaches to sustainable agrifood systems.

The Maasai Integrated Development Initiative was among the recipients of the 2026 FAO Partnership Award, recognised for its work in strengthening climate-resilient pastoral development through agroecological innovation that blends indigenous knowledge with modern sustainability tools.

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The award ceremony, held on Wednesday at FAO headquarters in Rome, honoured three winners whose partnerships with FAO demonstrate measurable impact across humanitarian logistics, youth empowerment, and sustainable land-use systems.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu praised the recipients, noting that their work demonstrates how collaboration can translate ideas into real-world transformation.

He emphasised that no single institution can solve global food and climate challenges alone, stressing the importance of coordinated partnerships in building more efficient, inclusive, and resilient agrifood systems.

“These partnerships reflect different contexts and approaches, but share an important characteristic: working towards concrete results for people and communities,” Qu said.

“Your achievements demonstrate that transformation happens when we work together, share knowledge and best practices, and turn partnerships into coherent action.”

Alongside the Kenyan initiative, the 2026 awards also recognised HELP Logistics for strengthening agricultural supply chains in crisis settings, and the Jordan Youth Innovation Forum for advancing youth participation and innovation in agrifood systems.

For Kenya’s Maasai Integrated Development Initiative, the recognition marks a major milestone in community-driven climate adaptation.

Working with FAO, the organisation has adapted global frameworks such as the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) and the Tool for Agroecology Performance Evaluation (TAPE) to pastoral contexts.

Its approach has strengthened biodiversity conservation, improved livestock productivity, and enhanced community resilience across 10 villages and 23 self-help groups—nearly 90 percent of them women-led—underscoring the role of grassroots leadership in climate adaptation.

The recognition places Kenya’s pastoral innovation model on a global stage as FAO continues to push for scalable solutions that link local knowledge with international development frameworks in the fight against climate change and food insecurity.

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