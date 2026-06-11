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Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat made the revelation when he met lawmakers on Thursday as he outlined efforts to dismantle illegal brewing networks across the country/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Illicit alcohol trade now a national security threat linked to organised crime: police

NPS has warned Parliament that illicit alcohol trade is increasingly linked to organised crime, drug trafficking, corruption and money laundering.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11— Kenya’s illicit alcohol trade has evolved into a major national security threat linked to organised crime, drug trafficking, corruption and money laundering.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat made the revelation when he met lawmakers on Thursday as he outlined efforts to dismantle illegal brewing networks across the country.

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Appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Petitions Committee on behalf of Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Lagat warned that the proliferation of illicit alcoholic drinks extends far beyond a public health concern, fueling criminal enterprises and undermining social and economic stability.

The committee was considering Public Petition No. 2 of 2026 on the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcoholic beverages in Kenya.

Addressing the committee chaired by Vice Chairperson Janet Jepkemboi Sitienei, Lagat said law enforcement agencies had observed increasingly strong links between the illegal alcohol trade and organised criminal activities, including corruption, drug trafficking, money laundering and gender-based violence.

“Illicit alcohol trade is increasingly linked to organised crime, drug trafficking, corruption, money laundering and gender-based violence,” he said.

Lagat told legislators that the National Police Service has intensified intelligence-led operations targeting manufacturers, distributors and financiers behind the illicit trade, alongside multi-agency enforcement campaigns and community policing initiatives.

He said authorities had also stepped up the seizure and destruction of illegal brews and production equipment as part of efforts to disrupt supply chains and dismantle criminal networks involved in the business.

The Deputy Inspector General outlined a range of long-term interventions aimed at addressing the root causes of the problem, including tighter border controls to curb the smuggling of illicit alcohol and raw materials, enhanced anti-corruption measures, reforms to streamline alcohol licensing processes, and expanded public awareness campaigns on the dangers of consuming unregulated alcohol.

His appearance before Parliament comes amid renewed concern over the continued availability of illicit brews in parts of the country despite repeated crackdowns by authorities.

Lagat reaffirmed the National Police Service’s commitment to working closely with Parliament, regulatory agencies and local communities to develop sustainable solutions and protect citizens from the harmful effects of illegal alcohol.

He was accompanied by Principal Assistant to the Inspector General Mathew Kutoh and National Police Service Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga during the committee session.

Lawmakers are expected to use submissions from the police and other stakeholders to formulate recommendations aimed at strengthening Kenya’s response to the illicit alcohol menace.

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