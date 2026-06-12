Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Police Seize 833 Litres of illicit alcohol in Korogocho Crackdown

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – A multi-agency security team operation in Nairobi seized 800 litres of Kangara and 33 litres of Chang’aa during a joint operation in Korogocho.

The National Police Service says the raid is part of on-going intensified operations targeting the production and distribution of illicit alcoholic drinks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The action forms part of the Service’s ongoing efforts to safeguard public health and improve security.

The National Police Service commended the cooperation of local administrators and members of the public in the fight against illicit alcohol.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto Wraps Up Nordic Visits with Call for Greater Diaspora Investment

"In Kibera alone, we are constructing 10,000 units, and I am confident that we will totally eradicate that slum within the next seven years,”...

and 3 hours ago

Kenya

Mombasa Hosts Global Maritime Security Conference amid turbulence in shipping and trade routes

Speaking during the opening session, Ondrej Simek, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Kenya, emphasized Kenya’s strategic position within global maritime networks.

and 4 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Africa clean cooking summit in Nairobi postponed amid travel and participation uncertainties

The 2026 Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa, scheduled for July in Nairobi, has been postponed due to travel and participation uncertainties.

14 hours ago

Top stories

No New Taxes as Government Prioritises Relief for Kenyans, Says Mbadi

“Government was reminded of the need to always listen to the voices of our citizens,” Mbadi said.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Illicit alcohol trade now a national security threat linked to organised crime: police

NPS has warned Parliament that illicit alcohol trade is increasingly linked to organised crime, drug trafficking, corruption and money laundering.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Hails Historic Sh3.9bn Stipend for 110,000 Village Elders Across Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has welcomed the government’s decision to allocate Sh3.9 billion to introduce a monthly stipend...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt allocates Sh3.9bn to village elders as security budget crosses Sh567bn

The government has allocated Sh3.9 billion for stipends to village elders in its 2026/27 budget.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya allocates Sh567bn to security, crossing half-trillion mark in 2026/27 budget

Kenya has allocated Sh567.3 billion to security in its 2026/27 budget, crossing the half-trillion mark in a major expansion.

16 hours ago