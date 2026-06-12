Police Seize 833 Litres of illicit alcohol in Korogocho Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – A multi-agency security team operation in Nairobi seized 800 litres of Kangara and 33 litres of Chang’aa during a joint operation in Korogocho.

The National Police Service says the raid is part of on-going intensified operations targeting the production and distribution of illicit alcoholic drinks.

The action forms part of the Service’s ongoing efforts to safeguard public health and improve security.

The National Police Service commended the cooperation of local administrators and members of the public in the fight against illicit alcohol.