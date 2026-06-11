Treasury Says Hustler Fund Has Disbursed Sh87bn Since Launch

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11 – The National Treasury has disbursed Sh87 billion through the Hustler Fund since the programme was introduced in 2022, reaching 28 million accounts and extending formal financial services to millions of people who previously had little or no access to credit.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi announced the figures on Thursday while delivering the 2026/27 Budget Statement in Parliament, saying the government is placing greater emphasis on strengthening small businesses and creating economic opportunities for young people.

Mbadi said the administration’s economic model is centred on ensuring that entrepreneurs at the grassroots have access to affordable financing, business support systems and markets that can help them expand their enterprises.

He noted that the Hustler Fund was established to bridge the financing gap faced by small traders, informal businesses and low-income earners who have traditionally struggled to secure loans from mainstream financial institutions.

According to the Treasury CS, the fund has not only provided capital to borrowers but has also brought millions into the formal financial ecosystem.

“Since its inception, the fund has disbursed Sh87 billion to 28 million accounts and enabled 4.5 million Kenyans who were previously listed on credit reference bureaus to begin building a formal credit record,” Mbadi said.

The development marks a significant shift for many borrowers who had been excluded from conventional lending channels, giving them an opportunity to access financial products that were previously beyond their reach.

Mbadi told Parliament that access to financing alone is not enough to transform livelihoods, adding that the government is simultaneously investing in programmes designed to nurture entrepreneurship and enterprise growth.

One such intervention is the Nyota Programme, which focuses on identifying and supporting young entrepreneurs across the country through training, mentorship and financial assistance.

The programme has received more than Sh5.6 billion in funding and is aimed at helping young people develop practical business skills while providing the capital needed to start or scale up enterprises.

Mbadi said every ward in the country has benefited, with at least 84 youths in each of the 1,450 wards enrolled in the initiative.

He said the programme is intended to equip beneficiaries with the knowledge, networks and resources required to build sustainable businesses and generate employment within their communities.

The Treasury CS said the government’s continued investment in small enterprises reflects its belief that MSMEs remain the backbone of the economy, accounting for a substantial share of jobs and income-generating activities across the country.

He delivered the budget under the theme, “Sustaining the Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda for Resilient and Inclusive Growth Amid Global Uncertainty,” saying the focus is on protecting livelihoods while maintaining economic momentum in an increasingly unpredictable global environment.

Mbadi said expanding financial inclusion, supporting enterprise development and unlocking opportunities for young people will remain at the heart of the government’s economic plans.

He argued that empowering small businesses is essential not only for job creation but also for building a more resilient economy capable of withstanding external shocks and adapting to changing global conditions.