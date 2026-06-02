Kenyans Invited to Identify Unsung Heroes Ahead of Mashujaa Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 — The National Heroes Council has opened a nationwide call for nominations, inviting Kenyans to recommend individuals for possible declaration as national heroes ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The Council, chaired by Jimmy Angwenyi, said the nomination window will remain open until July 1.

Angwenyi emphasized that eligible nominees must have demonstrated selflessness and made notable contributions to the country across key sectors outlined in the Kenya Heroes Act.

“The 14 recognized areas include liberation struggle, peace-making, statesmanship, human rights, environmental conservation, entrepreneurship, industry, philanthropy, arts, and sports,” he stated.

Members of the public may submit nominations online through the Council’s website, via email, or by hand delivery to designated offices, along with supporting documentation.

Successful candidates will undergo a vetting process before being considered for official recognition during the annual Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The Council urged citizens to participate actively in identifying unsung heroes whose contributions continue to shape the republic.