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Charles Nyachae Endorses Matiang’i Presidential Bid in Kisii

Nyachae said the country needs leaders who prioritize service delivery and the welfare of ordinary citizens.

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KISII, Kenya Jun 2 – Former Constitution of Kenya Review Commission commissioner Charles Nyachae has endorsed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions, describing him as a capable and experienced leader with the vision needed to transform the country.

Speaking during the funeral of Isaac Ayako in Keumbu, Nyaribari Chache Constituency, Kisii County, Nyachae urged Kenyans to support Matiang’i, saying his record in public service demonstrates discipline, accountability and commitment to delivering results.

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Nyachae said the country needs leaders who prioritize service delivery and the welfare of ordinary citizens, adding that Matiang’i has the qualities required to unite the nation and steer it toward economic growth and better governance.

He also endorsed Nyaribari Chache parliamentary aspirant Okeng’o Nyambane, praising him for his grassroots development initiatives and support for vulnerable families in the constituency.

According to Nyachae, Nyambane has shown commitment to improving access to education, healthcare and social support programmes for needy households, making him well suited to represent the people of Nyaribari Chache in Parliament.

“Leadership is about service to the people. We need leaders who understand the needs of the community and are willing to work tirelessly to address them. Fred Matiang’i has demonstrated that at the national level, while Okeng’o Nyambane has shown the same commitment at the grassroots. If these two work together, we will achieve a lot as a constituency,” Nyachae said.

He called on residents to rally behind the two leaders, noting that their partnership could accelerate development projects and strengthen representation of the constituency’s interests at both the national and local levels.

Nyambane has already received endorsements from several groups within the constituency and has pledged to continue engaging residents on key issues affecting the region, including education, infrastructure, youth empowerment and economic opportunities.

The endorsements come at a time when political activity is beginning to intensify ahead of the next General Election, with leaders seeking to consolidate support across different parts of the country.

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