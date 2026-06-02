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Three Students Arrested as Barding Boys High School Shut Down Over Fire Threat

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KISUMU, Kenya Jun 2 – Barding Boys High School in Alego Usonga Constituency has been closed indefinitely following the discovery of an alleged arson plot that led to the arrest of three students.

The closure was announced after consultations between education officials, the school administration and local security agencies in a move aimed at restoring calm and ensuring the safety of learners and staff.

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The incident emerged after the school principal, Paul J. Ouma, alerted authorities over intelligence reports indicating that students were allegedly hiding highly flammable fuel within the school dormitories.

A multi-agency security team led by Siaya Deputy County Commissioner Robert Ng’etich, together with senior education officials, conducted an impromptu operation at the institution.

The operation targeted Jupiter Block dormitory, which houses about 140 Form Three students. Security officers carried out a room-to-room search after directing all students to assemble outside the building.

During the search, investigators reportedly recovered about half a litre of suspected petrol concealed inside a school box belonging to an 18-year-old Form Three student.

Authorities said the student later implicated two other learners in an alleged plan to set the school on fire.

“We acted swiftly after receiving credible information that some students were in possession of a flammable substance suspected to be petrol. The safety of learners and staff remains our top priority,” Principal Ouma said.

The three students were arrested and placed in police custody as investigations continue.

Preliminary investigations further revealed that teachers had earlier recovered a separate two-litre container of suspected petrol hidden inside an unused classroom within the school compound, raising fears that preparations for the alleged arson may already have been underway.

Deputy County Commissioner Ng’etich said the decision to close the school was necessary to allow investigations to proceed without interference.

“Our intervention prevented what could have been a serious incident. We are conducting thorough investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged plot and whether more individuals were involved,” he said.

Education officials defended the temporary closure, saying it was necessary to restore order and prevent panic among students.

“The temporary closure will provide an opportunity for authorities to complete investigations and for the school community to regain stability before learning resumes,” said a senior education official.

Authorities have since launched comprehensive investigations into the incident, while the school remains closed pending further directives from the Ministry of Education.

The three suspects remain in custody as detectives seek to establish the full extent of the alleged arson plot and whether additional students may have been involved.

The closure has left the school compound deserted as parents and students await communication on when normal learning activities will resume.

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