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Wetang’ula back Ruto’s economy agenda; say Kenya on the right trajectory

Wetang’ula’s remarks come at a time when Kenya’s economic growth eased slightly in 2025.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula has called on Kenyans to support President William Ruto’s development agenda, which he expressed confidence is on the right path.

Speaking in Sotik Constituency, during the funeral service of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech, father to Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Wetang’ula said the President’s renewed energy and commitment had helped restore the country’s economy and secured Kenya’s future.

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He further urged leaders, from various political affiliation, to put the country first above personal ambitions.

The Speaker asked the President to remain focused on delivering his development plans for the benefit of all Kenyans.

His remarks come at a time when Kenya’s economic growth eased slightly in 2025.

The latest Economic Survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), shows that real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 4.6 per cent in 2025, down marginally from a revised 4.7 per cent growth recorded in 2024.

The report shows Agriculture, which a key pillar of the economy, posted slower growth of 2.8 per cent in 2025, weighed down by erratic weather patterns and structural inefficiencies.

Manufacturing also showed signs of strain, with sector growth easing compared to the previous year, partly due to contraction in agro-based industries.

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