Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on May 1, 2024. /PCS.

Headlines

Ruto to lead Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – President William Ruto is expected to lead the Nation in marking the 2026 Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the government, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has completed all logistical arrangements.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I’m pleased to report that we are fully ready to host the nation,” he said, adding that all key arrangements had been put in place to ensure a successful celebration.

The Labour Day event is marked annually to honour workers and recognise their contribution to national development.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said over the weekend that unions are pushing for the pay rise to cushion workers against the rising fuel prices, the cost of transport, food and other basic goods.

“If the prices of fuel and petroleum products go up, we, as workers’ representatives, are left with no option but to negotiate for better salaries. And that is what we are doing. Right now we are negotiating for a salary increase, and we are hopeful that the President will increase salaries during this year’s Labour Day,” he said.

Mutua invited Kenyans from across the country to attend the celebrations, saying the event will provide an opportunity to reflect on the dignity of labour and the role of workers in driving economic growth.

This year’s celebrations because it is the first time government officials, labour leaders, and workers from various sectors will be convening away from the capital city in a show of unity and recognition of the country’s workforce.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

China scraps tariffs for all but one African nation

Beijing has boasted that it is the first major economy to offer unilateral zero-tariff treatment to Africa.

3 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

African Nations to Benefit From China’s Two-Year Zero-Tariff Regime

During the two-year implementation period, China will continue to promote the negotiation and signing of the agreement of China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development...

8 hours ago

Africa

Global Coalition Reinforces ‘Berlin Principles’ as Roadmap to End Sudan War

Speaking on the initiative, Massad Boulos described the coalition as “unprecedented” in both scope and resolve, stressing the urgency of coordinated global action to...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Final Touches Underway as Wajir Prepares for National Madaraka Day Event

An on-site assessment revealed that the main stadium is between 65 and 70 percent complete, with construction progressing at a pace expected to ensure...

14 hours ago

Headlines

Govt Temporarily Relaxes Fuel Standards Amid Global Supply Disruptions

stakeholders in the petroleum sector, including the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, had raised concerns over the supply constraints, prompting urgent government intervention. Technical...

15 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya to Host Inaugural Global Conference on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities

The conference, described as the “first of its kind,” will focus on enhancing the implementation of frameworks such as the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic...

15 hours ago

Kenya

“Revenge Must Stop”: Kalonzo Pleads for Peace After Kitui killings

Deadly bandit attacks in Kitui County on Saturday and Tuesday left at least eight people dead including a student who was hacked by bandits...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Atwoli says all is set for Labour Day fete in Vihiga

“There are those who have alleged favouritism in the choice of Vihiga, claiming it is where I hail from. I want them to know...

17 hours ago