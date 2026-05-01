Bomas mega centre completion deadline pushed to September following revision in delivery schedule

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – The completion date for the Bomas of Kenya International Conference Centre has been pushed to September this year, as the Senate Committee on Roads, Transportation and Infrastructure conducted an inspection tour of the multi-billion-shilling project.

Led by committee chairperson and Marsabit Senator Mohamed Chute, the senators visited the site to assess progress on the ultra-modern convention facility, which is poised to become East Africa’s largest and most advanced conference centre upon completion.

President William Ruto had announced that the ongoing construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) will be completed by April 2026.

The new timeline marks a revision in the project’s delivery schedule, with officials expressing confidence that the facility will be ready by September.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua said the project is central to Kenya’s broader strategy of expanding conference tourism, attracting international investment, and creating jobs for thousands of Kenyans.

“The project is part of a broader strategy to boost Kenya’s conference tourism and attract global investors, while creating employment opportunities for thousands of Kenyans,” he said.

The facility will feature a presidential pavilion capable of hosting up to 30 Heads of State, a 5,000-seat convention hall, a ballroom accommodating 1,500 guests, and a 3,500-seat auditorium.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Okidiangi said the combined capacity of the complex will be 11,000 people, making it the largest convention facility in Africa.

“In total, the facility will accommodate 11,000 people at a time and will be the largest of its kind in Africa,” he said.

Spanning more than 323,500 square metres, the development is strategically located at the intersection of Lang’ata and Magadi roads in Nairobi.

Kajiado Senator Peris Tobiko said the project will strengthen Nairobi’s position as a regional centre for commerce, diplomacy, and international engagement.

“This development is repositioning Nairobi not just as a capital city, but as a regional socio-economic hub and gateway for global commerce, diplomacy, and high-level engagements,” she said.

The multibillion-shilling project, which was launched in March 2025, is poised to become the largest convention facility in the region, marking a defining milestone in the country’s efforts to reposition itself as a premier global conferencing destination.

Ruto said his administration had accelerated work at the Bomas of Kenya site to ensure the timely delivery of the ultra-modern complex.

He expressed confidence that the facility, whose construction runs 24 hours a day under the supervision of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), will be ready for its inaugural international event in May.

“The reality is that when I arrange and make a commitment, I do it,” the President declared.

“I promised the people of Kenya that we are going to build the largest conference centre in this country. It is going to cost us almost Sh35 billion at Bomas of Kenya. If you go there now, construction is going on day and night, and I want that facility finished by April next year. In May, you will find me there presiding over a France-Africa conference.”

The BICC, an ambitious undertaking featuring an 11,000-seat, four-storey convention centre, is expected to elevate Kenya into the league of global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destinations.

The development mirrors leading international venues such as the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Cape Town International Convention Centre, and the Singapore Expo, all of which have become economic pillars for their host cities.

Beyond the main auditorium, the complex will include an animal orphanage, a landscaped city walkway, modern exhibition halls, sports and recreational amenities, and expansive parking facilities.

Its design integrates cultural, hospitality, and sports tourism elements, complementing the nearby Talanta Stadium to create a dual hub for regional and global events.