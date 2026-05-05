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Nairobi Inducts New Alcohol Licensing Board to Tackle Illegal Liquor Trade

The move is aimed at improving coordination, enforcing compliance, and addressing longstanding challenges in the alcohol trade.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The Nairobi County Government has begun the induction of its new Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board at the Kenya School of Government, marking a renewed drive to restore order and strengthen regulation in the liquor sector.

The move is aimed at improving coordination, enforcing compliance, and addressing longstanding challenges in the alcohol trade, including illegal outlets, underage drinking, and unregulated nightlife businesses operating in residential areas.

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The board brings together senior representatives from the Regional Commissioner’s office, Officers Commanding Police Divisions (OCPDs) from the National Police Service (National Police Service), the Chief Officer for Public Health, and officials from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

Speaking during the induction, Lydia Mathia, Chief Officer for Business and Hustler Opportunities, said the training is meant to ensure the board starts on a strong and structured foundation.

“As they often say, things don’t go wrong—they start wrong. We want to start right,” Mathia said, adding that members must fully understand the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act and their coordination roles.

She noted that the county is committed to tightening oversight of the sector, particularly in addressing the proliferation of liquor outlets and enforcement gaps.

“We are extremely confident in the composition of this board, and in a few weeks, Nairobi residents will begin to see a difference,” she said.

Mathia further urged all alcohol manufacturers, distributors, and vendors to register through the Liquor Pay system and comply with licensing requirements.

She warned that the county will later this year begin differentiating between licensed and unlicensed operators, with strict enforcement actions expected against those operating illegally.

“We are in a season of compliance. Take advantage of the current moratorium and ensure you are on the right side of the law,” she said.

At the same time, she assured compliant businesses of a fair and supportive operating environment, pledging cooperation between county enforcement teams and national security agencies.

Regional Commissioner S.K. Mahano also reaffirmed the national government’s support for the initiative, emphasizing that collaboration between national and county authorities will be key to effective regulation.

The induction signals Nairobi County’s renewed effort to professionalise the liquor sector, promote responsible alcohol trade, protect public health, and ensure a more orderly nightlife economy.

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