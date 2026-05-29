Rubio, Ruto Discuss Ebola Response as US Commits Sh1.7 Billion for Kenya Preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29 – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday held talks with President William Ruto on the ongoing Ebola outbreak and coordinated response efforts between Kenya and the United States.

According to a statement attributed to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the two leaders discussed measures aimed at strengthening Kenya’s health preparedness and securing critical medical supplies amid growing regional concern over the Ebola outbreak centred in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The United States government announced plans to commit an additional $13.5 million (approximately Sh1.7 billion) toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

Washington also said it has already committed $112 million in bilateral assistance to support the wider regional Ebola response across East Africa.

“The Secretary and President Ruto discussed coordinated efforts to secure vital medical supplies for Kenya and ensure the strength and preparedness of Kenya’s health system,” the statement said.

The conversation comes amid heightened collaboration between Nairobi and Washington on public health preparedness, including reports of a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine and monitoring facility being established in Laikipia County for Americans exposed to the virus.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination as the situation evolves and reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding U.S.-Kenya health partnership in responding to public health emergencies.

“The United States’ highest priority remains protecting the health and security of the American people by working to prevent the Ebola outbreak from reaching our shores,” the statement added.

Kenya has intensified surveillance and preparedness measures following increased cross-border concerns linked to the outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.