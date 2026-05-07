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BUDGET

Parliament announces public hearings on Sh4.78 trillion budget policy paper

The budget estimates for the 2026/27 financial year were submitted to Parliament on April 30, 2026, and subsequently referred to the Budget and Appropriations Committee for review and reporting.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – The National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee is scheduled to conduct public hearings across 16 selected counties as it gathers views on the proposed 4.78 trillion Shillings budget for the 2026/27 financial year.

Clerk of the National Assembly Patrick Njoroge said the hearings are expected to provide Kenyans with an opportunity to influence government spending priorities and contribute to shaping the country’s economic direction for the next financial year.

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Public hearings will be held in counties including Kitui County, Garissa County, Homa Bay County, Nyandarua County, and Nairobi on May 13, while additional forums will take place in counties such as Busia County, Siaya County, Bungoma County, Kirinyaga County, and Kajiado County on May 14 and 15.

Members of the public and stakeholders have also been asked to submit written memoranda on the proposed estimates before 25th of May, as part of constitutional requirements on public participation in the budget-making process.

The move is in line with Article 118(1)(b) and Article 221(5) of the Constitution of Kenya, which require Parliament to facilitate public participation in legislative processes and budget-making.

According to the notice, the budget estimates for the 2026/27 financial year were submitted to Parliament on April 30, 2026, and subsequently referred to the Budget and Appropriations Committee for review and reporting.

The proposed budget seeks to deepen the implementation of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, commonly known as BETA. The framework is designed to boost productivity, create jobs, and expand economic participation through targeted public resource allocation.

Submissions may be hand-delivered to the Clerk’s Office at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi or sent electronically through the official parliamentary email address.

The National Assembly said the estimates are also available at Parliament’s Table Office and on the official Parliament website for public review.

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