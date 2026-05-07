NTSA Launches Electronic Logbook System to Eliminate Cartels and Delays

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – The government has announced plans to abolish physical motor vehicle logbooks and replace them with electronic logbooks in a major digital transition aimed at improving efficiency and curbing fraud at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

NTSA Director General Eng. Nashon Kondiwa said the new eLogbook system, set for official launch on June 10, will revolutionize service delivery by allowing motorists to access logbooks digitally through the eCitizen platform.

“We are not only bringing services closer to wananchi by enabling them to access their logbooks electronically, but we are also eliminating bureaucracy and cartels,” Kondiwa said during a media briefing in Kitui on Wednesday.

Under the new system, vehicle owners will receive logbooks instantly through their online portals, eliminating the long waiting periods associated with physical documents.

The Authority says the eLogbook will also enhance document security through digital encryption technology designed to make the records tamper-proof.

Motorists will be able to access and download their logbooks from anywhere as long as they have internet connectivity and access to their eCitizen accounts.

The transition is also expected to eliminate replacement costs previously incurred when physical logbooks were lost or damaged, since users can simply retrieve and print fresh copies online.

According to NTSA Corporate Communication Principal Officer Anthony Nyongesa, the Authority has already established support mechanisms to ensure a seamless migration to the digital platform.

“Those seeking clarification or any other assistance can do so through our official communication channels, including email at info@ntsa.go.ke or through the NTSA website,” Nyongesa said.

He added that NTSA is committed to ensuring vehicle owners and the general public adapt smoothly to the new electronic system.