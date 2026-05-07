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Mudavadi: 19 Kenyans Killed in Russia–Ukraine War, 42 Missing

53 Kenyans have been successfully repatriated back home.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has revealed that at least 19 Kenyan nationals have been killed in the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict, with dozens more still unaccounted for amid rising concerns over foreign recruitment into the war.

Mudavadi said 42 Kenyans are currently missing, while two others are being held as prisoners of war. He further disclosed that 53 Kenyans have been successfully repatriated back home, as the government intensifies efforts to account for citizens caught up in the conflict.

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The Prime Cabinet Secretary also noted that the number of Kenyans recruited into the conflict has risen to 291, raising alarm over growing cases of citizens being drawn into foreign wars through irregular or deceptive recruitment channels.

He said the government is working closely with international partners and diplomatic missions to trace missing persons, secure the release of those detained, and facilitate the safe return of affected Kenyans.

Mudavadi warned Kenyans against joining foreign armed conflicts, stressing that participation in such wars exposes individuals to extreme danger, legal consequences, and uncertain outcomes.

The government has in recent months increased public awareness campaigns discouraging illegal recruitment into foreign militaries or private armed groups, especially amid reports of Kenyans being lured with promises of high pay.

Officials say investigations are ongoing to dismantle networks facilitating recruitment and movement of Kenyan nationals into the Russia–Ukraine war zone.

The latest figures highlight the growing human cost of the conflict on foreign nationals, as Kenya steps up diplomatic engagement to protect its citizens abroad and prevent further recruitment.

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