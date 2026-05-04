Iran says U.S. has responded to Tehran’s 14-point plan to end war

TEHRAN, May 3 – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday the United States has responded to Iran’s 14-point proposed plan to end the war.

He made the remarks in an interview with state-run IRIB TV while noting that the U.S. response is being reviewed.

He stressed that Iran’s plan is exclusively focused on ending the war, and “nothing pertaining to the nuclear field’s details exists in it.”

“At present, we are focused on the parameters related to ending the war in the region, including Lebanon,” Baghaei added, stressing “we have no nuclear negotiation at this stage.”

Also on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi briefed his Omani and German counterparts on Iran’s latest diplomatic efforts and initiatives to end the war.

In separate phone calls, Araghchi exchanged views with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the latest regional and international developments, according to statements released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint strikes on Tehran and other cities, killing Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. interests in the region.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8, followed by talks between Iranian and U.S. delegations in Islamabad that failed to produce a deal.