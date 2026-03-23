China Vice President Han Zheng arrives in Kenya for official visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — Han Zheng, China’s Vice President, arrived in Nairobi on Sunday for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation with Kenya.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi led senior government officials in receiving him at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, alongside China’s envoy to Kenya Guo Haiyan and Kenya’s Ambassador to China Willy Bett.

Mudavadi said the visit highlights the long-standing diplomatic and economic partnership between Kenya and China, as well as their shared commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

“His visit underscores the strong and enduring relations between Kenya and China, and our shared commitment to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation,” Mudavadi said.

During the visit, Han is expected to hold high-level talks with Kenyan leaders focused on enhancing collaboration in key sectors, including trade, investment and infrastructure development.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi led senior government officials in receiving him at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, alongside China’s envoy to Kenya Guo Haiyan and Kenya’s Ambassador to China Willy Bett/MFA

The trip is also set to reinforce the Kenya–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with discussions aimed at expanding economic opportunities and strengthening bilateral relations.

China remains one of Kenya’s largest trading partners and a major financier of infrastructure projects, including roads, railways and energy developments.

Officials said the meetings during the four-day visit would explore additional areas of cooperation while reaffirming the strong diplomatic ties between Nairobi and Beijing.