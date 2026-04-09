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Ruto said the engagement highlighted growing cooperation between Kenya and the United States across trade, security, and environmental conservation/PCS

DIPLOMACY

Ruto hosts US lawmakers in Nairobi as Kenya seeks deeper trade, security ties

President William Ruto hosts US lawmakers in Nairobi, highlighting stronger Kenya–US ties in trade, AGOA, security, and environmental conservation.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 — President William Ruto on Wednesday hosted a bipartisan delegation of United States lawmakers at State House, Nairobi, in a meeting that underscored deepening bilateral ties.

Ruto said the engagement highlighted growing cooperation between Kenya and the United States across trade, security, and environmental conservation.

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The visiting delegation included Representatives Lola Zinke, Tom Suozzi, Guy Reschenthaler, and Julia Brownley.

Ruto described relations between Nairobi and Washington as “cordial, strong, and enduring,” anchored on shared interests and mutual benefit.

He pointed to ongoing collaboration spanning trade, healthcare, regional stability, as well as security and defence.

A key focus of the discussions was the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a US trade framework that allows eligible Sub-Saharan African countries, including Kenya, to export goods to the American market duty-free and quota-free.

Kenya views the programme as critical to boosting exports and supporting industrial growth.

The meeting also explored new avenues for cooperation in environmental conservation, with both sides expressing interest in partnerships across Kenya’s national parks, game reserves, and coastal ecosystems.

“Kenya and the US are opening new opportunities for collaboration in conservation, including in national parks, game reserves, and beaches,” Ruto said.

Kenya remains a key US ally in East Africa, particularly in efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

The two countries maintain close ties on counterterrorism, development assistance, and multilateral engagement.

The State House meeting comes amid ongoing efforts by Nairobi to expand its global partnerships and position itself as a regional hub for trade and diplomacy.

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