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(250215) -- ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 15, 2025 (Xinhua) -- This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows the buildings of the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

DIPLOMACY

AU rejects Israel’s Somaliland envoy move, calls recognition ‘null and void’

The African Union has condemned Israel’s appointment of a diplomatic envoy to Somaliland, reaffirming its position that the territory remains part of Somalia and warning the move could destabilise the Horn of Africa region.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — The African Union has condemned reports that Israel has appointed a diplomatic envoy to the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, reiterating that any unilateral recognition of the territory is “null and void” under international law.

In a statement, the African Union Commission expressed “deep concern” over the move, warning that it risks undermining regional stability and contravenes the bloc’s long-standing position on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.

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“The Commission reaffirms the African Union’s unwavering respect for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia, in accordance with the Constitutive Act of the African Union and international law,” the statement said.

“The Union does not recognize Somaliland as an independent state.”

The Commission further cited a January 6 communiqué of the African Union Peace and Security Council, stressing that any unilateral recognition of Somaliland would be invalid and could destabilize the Horn of Africa.

Tensions have escalated following reports that Israel has appointed Michael Lotem, a former ambassador to Kenya, as a non-resident envoy to Somaliland. The appointment was reported last week by Israel’s state broadcaster.

The move follows Israel’s December decision to formally recognize Somaliland — the first such recognition by any country since the territory declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the recognition would pave the way for expanded cooperation in agriculture, health, and technology.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi welcomed the development, calling it a “historic moment” that opens new avenues for trade and international partnerships.

He also signaled Somaliland’s intention to join the Abraham Accords, a US-brokered framework launched under former President Donald Trump to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states.

“Somaliland remains committed to building partnerships, boosting mutual prosperity, and promoting peace across the Middle East and Africa,” Abdullahi said.

However, Somalia has firmly rejected the developments.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre described Israel’s decision as a “deliberate attack” on Somalia’s sovereignty, while the foreign ministry termed the envoy’s appointment a “direct breach” of national unity.

The backlash has widened beyond Mogadishu, with foreign ministers from Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti also condemning the move, warning it could set a dangerous precedent in international relations.

Somaliland, located along the strategic Gulf of Aden corridor, has operated with its own government, currency, and security forces for over three decades but lacks broad international recognition.

Recent agreements — including a controversial port and military base arrangement with Ethiopia — have further heightened regional sensitivities.

The African Union reiterated its commitment to supporting Somalia’s peace, governance, and national cohesion, cautioning against external actions that could destabilize the fragile Horn of Africa region.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland has also drawn criticism from the United Nations Security Council, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the European Union.

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