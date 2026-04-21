Afya House inaugurates new KMPDC amid push for patient safety reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 — The Ministry of Health has inaugurated a new board of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council following the expiry of the previous council’s term, signalling a renewed push to strengthen regulation in the country’s health sector.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale presided over the swearing-in ceremony, appointing a council chaired by Namenya Were.

In a statement, the ministry said the new council is expected to play a central role in safeguarding quality, safety, and ethical standards in medical practice, aligning its work with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage goals and the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Duale underscored the need for strict adherence to performance contracts, calling for clear targets, robust monitoring, and timely delivery of results within the regulatory body.

“He noted that this aligns with the joint health and education working group aimed at improving training and positioning Kenya within the global health workforce ecosystem,” the ministry said.

Scope of Practice

He highlighted ongoing reforms within the sector, including the development of a defined Scope of Practice framework aimed at ensuring health professionals operate within their competencies — a move expected to strengthen patient safety and accountability.

The Cabinet Secretary said the initiative is part of broader collaboration between the health and education sectors to improve training and position Kenya competitively within the global health workforce.

He also cited progress on the Healthcare Professionals Policy, which seeks to enhance coordination, workforce planning, and service delivery, as well as the proposed Quality of Care and Patient Safety Bill currently before Parliament, aimed at tightening regulation and improving healthcare standards.

Duale urged the council to take an active role in implementing the reforms, emphasising the need for a whole-of-government approach involving county governments, training institutions, professional bodies, and regulators.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth, and KMPDC Chief Executive Officer David Kariuki, alongside other senior ministry officials.