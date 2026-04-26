PS Omollo Urges Nyanza Youth to Shun Protests, Embrace Development

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 26 – Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has urged young people in the Luo Nyanza region to avoid being drawn into protests, warning that some political leaders are exploiting them to advance their own agendas.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Rapedhi SDA Church in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County, Omollo said the region has previously borne the brunt of unrest and should now prioritise peace, stability, and development.

“Youths in this region must not allow themselves to be used to cause chaos in the name of protests,” he said. “We have paid the price before, and it is time to embrace a new approach that focuses on development and stability.”

The Principal Secretary cautioned against leaders he accused of inciting young people to engage in demonstrations, noting that such actions often expose them to risks without delivering tangible benefits to communities.

He emphasized that sustainable progress can only be achieved through peaceful engagement and collaboration with government institutions.

Omollo also called on residents to support elected leaders and work closely with the administration of William Ruto, stressing that unity between leaders and citizens is essential for development.

“As leaders, we must work together and support government programmes that are aimed at improving the lives of our people,” he said, adding that he is open to working with all leaders in the region regardless of political affiliation.

At the same time, he challenged elected leaders in Nyanza to focus on service delivery, noting that their performance will ultimately determine their political future.

“The yardstick for leadership is service to the people. Kenyans will judge all of us based on what we have done to improve their lives,” Omollo stated.

He expressed confidence in the country’s direction under President Ruto, citing ongoing development initiatives and reforms, and voiced optimism that voters would support the administration in the next general election.