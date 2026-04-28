Sixth Senate Mashinani to be held in Kilifi

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – The sixth Senate Mashinani will be held in Kilifi County in September, following a resolution passed by Senators through a Motion tabled by Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot.

The Plenary and Committee sittings will be held from September 21 to 26, 2026, in accordance with Article 126 (1) of the Constitution.

Cheruiyot says highlighted the significance of the Senate engaging at the grassroots level to better understand the challenges and successes of Devolution.

A resolution made on March 8, 2023, permits Senators to hold plenary and committee sittings in the counties for one week in September each year, except during an election year.

The objectives of these sittings outside Nairobi include promoting the Senate’s role and work, increasing public awareness about the Business of the Senate and Parliament, and highlighting opportunities for public engagement in the legislative process.

Additionally, these sessions aim to develop and strengthen partnerships at the county level of government and provide an opportunity for members and staff of county assemblies to learn and share best practices with Senators and parliamentary officers.

Previous Senate sittings outside Nairobi were held in Uasin Gishu, Kitui and Turkana Counties in September 2018, 2019, and 2023 respectively.