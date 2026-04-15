KISUMU, Kenya Apr 15 – A major voter mobilization drive is underway across Kenya’s Nyanza region, targeting increased civic participation ahead of the registration deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The initiative spans Homa Bay County, Migori County, Siaya County, and Kisumu County, and is being supported by the Ministry of Interior under the leadership of Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

At the heart of the campaign are four caravans made up of youth and artists who are actively engaging communities on the importance of voter registration and the need to obtain valid national identification documents. The use of creative outreach methods has helped simplify the process and make it more accessible, especially to young people.

In addition to the caravans, teams of volunteers have been deployed for door-to-door campaigns, ensuring eligible citizens receive direct assistance and information on how to register. The initiative also emphasizes applying for new national IDs and replacing lost ones—key requirements for voter registration.

According to Kenya Youth Transition Initiative coordinator Salmon Ayieko, the campaign is focused on addressing long-standing barriers to participation, including limited access to registration services and lack of awareness.

“This initiative is about making sure every eligible person understands the importance of civic participation and has the means to register,” Ayieko said.

He noted that youth-led engagement—especially through music, art, and community interaction—has made the message more relatable and easier to embrace at the grassroots level, while also dispelling the notion that voter registration is complex or out of reach.

The Interior Ministry has further enhanced the exercise by facilitating the movement of IEBC officials across the four counties, enabling outreach to remote areas. In some locations, officials are conducting door-to-door registration support, complementing the broader mobilization effort.

Ayieko emphasized that this grassroots approach is vital for inclusivity and trust-building, ensuring no eligible voter is left behind due to lack of access or information.

Early indicators suggest the campaign is gaining traction, with more residents turning up at registration centers and actively engaging with outreach teams. Organizers say the collaboration between government support and youth-driven mobilization is already delivering positive results.

Ayieko has urged all eligible citizens to take advantage of the exercise before the deadline, stressing that voter registration is a crucial step in shaping the country’s future.

By the end of the drive, the Nyanza region is expected to see a significant rise in registered voters and individuals with valid national IDs—strengthening its role in Kenya’s democratic process.