Don’t force exams at the expense of school stability, Bitok tells teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has cautioned teachers and school administrators against forcing students to sit examinations when they express anxiety or indicate they are unprepared.

Speaking during The Kenya High School prize-giving ceremony in Nairobi on Thursday, the PS said preventing unrest in schools should take precedence over rigid adherence to testing schedules.

Bitok said schools should embrace dialogue, flexibility and modern management approaches to address emerging tensions that have contributed to unrest in several secondary schools across the country.

“We are not saying students should not do exams, especially the county-based mocks. What we are saying is that if students express anxieties or say they’re not ready, there is no point in forcing them. You’d rather postpone the tests than have a burnt down institution,” he said.

The PS challenged teachers and school heads to prioritise de-escalation of conflicts and strengthen communication channels with learners, noting that today’s students are more aware of their rights and freedoms and require a different engagement approach.

He urged schools to bolster student leadership structures, guidance and counselling programmes, mentorship initiatives, as well as mental health and psychosocial support services to help address grievances before they escalate into unrest.

“Dialogue must always take precedence over destruction. We encourage learners to use the existing channels of engagement within their schools and work closely with teachers and school management in resolving any concerns,” Bitok said.

His remarks come amid a wave of unrest reported in a number of secondary schools, prompting calls from some quarters for an early midterm break.

However, Bitok ruled out any plans for an unscheduled closure of schools, insisting that the situation remains contained and does not warrant disruption of learning across the country.

0.8pc of school affected

According to Ministry of Education data, only about one per cent of schools have been affected by the recent incidents, with learning continuing normally in the vast majority of institutions.

“We have no plans for unscheduled closure of schools. Learning is continuing normally in 99 per cent of our schools while only around 0.8 per cent of our schools have issues,” Bitok noted.

“Our focus is on addressing the challenges in the few affected institutions while ensuring that all learners continue with their education without disruption,” he said.

The PS said the ministry will instead intensify inspections of school facilities, enforce compliance with safety standards and encourage dialogue between students and teachers as part of efforts to avert further disruptions.

To support the ongoing nationwide safety audit, Bitok announced that 400 additional quality assurance officers have been recruited and deployed, raising the total number of officers to 1,000.

“We want every learner to study in a safe, secure and supportive environment. The ongoing safety audit will help us strengthen preparedness, improve institutional response mechanisms and enhance the welfare of learners across all institutions,” he said.