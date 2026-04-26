OPINION: Kenya is sliding into campaign mode at the wrong time

Kenya is drifting into campaign mode far too early—and at a cost it can ill afford.

We are in April 2026, with roughly 16 months to the next General Election. Yet across the country, political leaders are already in full campaign swing, crisscrossing regions, trading barbs, and turning public platforms into arenas of rivalry rather than accountability.

From President William Ruto to his deputy Kithure Kindiki, to his impeached former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, and leaders within the opposition, the political temperature is rising—not around ideas or delivery, but around personalities and provocation. The national conversation is increasingly being reduced to who can outshout or out-insult the other.

This is not leadership. It is distraction.

Kenya today is grappling with real, urgent challenges. The cost of living remains high, young people are struggling to find jobs, businesses are under pressure, and households are adjusting to tighter economic conditions. These are not issues to be deferred to campaign season—they demand attention now.

Yet instead of focusing on solutions, leaders appear preoccupied with positioning.

The signs of an early campaign season are everywhere. Branded T-shirts and caps are being distributed at rallies. Political messaging is sharpening along regional lines. In Murang’a this past weekend, campaign materials were reportedly burnt shortly after a political visit—an image that captures the fleeting, transactional nature of these engagements.

What purpose does this serve?

An early campaign season does more than distract—it divides. It pushes the country into premature political camps, fuels unnecessary tension, and shifts focus away from governance. Kenya risks spending the next 16 months talking politics while doing very little to address the issues that matter most to its citizens.

There is also a fundamental question of responsibility. Leaders were elected—or appointed—not to campaign endlessly, but to deliver. The period between elections is meant for implementation, for making tough decisions, and for building systems that work.

Campaigning this early signals a dangerous shift from service to self-preservation.

Kenya has paid the price of prolonged political cycles before. Development slows, institutions weaken, and public trust erodes. The country cannot afford to repeat that pattern.

The electorate is not asking for noise. It is asking for results.

Lower food prices. More jobs. Better healthcare. Efficient public services. These are the measures by which leadership will ultimately be judged—not the size of rallies or the sharpness of rhetoric.

The road to 2027 will come. When it does, it will be the record of delivery—not the volume of campaigns—that will matter.

For now, the message to Kenya’s political class should be simple: step back from the campaign trail and return to the work you were entrusted to do.

There is still time to deliver.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi; he comments on local and global matters.