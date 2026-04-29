KAA Launches Joint Operations Centre at Malindi International Airport to Boost Aviation Security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29- The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has launched a new Joint Operations Centre (JOC) at Malindi International Airport, marking a significant step in strengthening aviation security and border management across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the KAA said the facility was officially launched by the Border Control and Operations Coordination Committee (BCOCC) and funded by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The centre will serve as the main operational hub for the Border Management Committee.

KAA said the JOC is designed to bring together multiple security and border control agencies under one roof, enabling faster coordination and improved response to emerging threats.

“KAA has today marked a major milestone in strengthening aviation security and border management with the launch of the Joint Operations Centre (JOC) at Malindi International Airport,” the authority said.

The facility will facilitate real-time information sharing, joint risk assessments, and coordinated operational responses among agencies involved in border security.

KAA noted that the new centre strengthens the multi-agency framework and enhances Kenya’s capacity to combat transnational threats such as terrorism and trafficking.

The authority further confirmed that it supported the establishment of the centre by providing dedicated space within Malindi International Airport, reinforcing its role in enabling inter-agency cooperation to secure the country’s air borders.

KAA Managing Director Moses Wekesa reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to supporting security agencies through infrastructure development, coordination, and operational facilitation.

He added that KAA, as Chair of Air Borders, continues to prioritize aviation security as a key national security pillar.

Officials say the new Joint Operations Centre is expected to significantly improve efficiency in monitoring and responding to security risks within Kenya’s air transport and border systems, particularly in the coastal region, which remains a strategic entry point.