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Kenya on High Alert as Heavy Rains Trigger Flood Fears

“Within Nairobi, the situation is further exacerbated by rapidly rising water levels in major rivers, including the Nairobi, Mathare, Ngong, Kamiti and Athi rivers. These waterways all drain into the larger Athi River system, which is currently running at critically high levels,” the Police Advisory read.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – Residents of Nairobi are being warned of increased flood risks as heavy rains push water levels higher in major rivers cutting through the city.

The National Police Service says rivers such as the Nairobi, Mathare and Ngong are swelling rapidly, placing nearby communities at risk.

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“Within Nairobi, the situation is further exacerbated by rapidly rising water levels in major rivers, including the Nairobi, Mathare, Ngong, Kamiti and Athi rivers. These waterways all drain into the larger Athi River system, which is currently running at critically high levels,” the Police Advisory read.

Transport across the city is also under strain, with key roads becoming waterlogged and dangerous due to poor visibility and damaged surfaces.

Authorities are urging residents in low-lying areas to stay alert and prepare to move if necessary.

Families living in flood-prone areas are being urged to remain on high alert as rising river levels threaten homes and livelihoods.

The National Police Service warns that communities along riverbanks, especially those connected to the Athi River basin, face growing danger as heavy rains persist.

Officials say flash floods could strike without warning, putting lives at risk and forcing sudden evacuations.

Persistent heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of the country, triggering rising river levels and increasing the likelihood of flash floods.

The National Police Service says all emergency teams remain on standby as the country continues to grapple with the ongoing heavy rains.

“Residents in flood-prone areas should be prepared to relocate to higher ground without delay if advised to do so. Staying informed through regular updates from the Kenya Meteorological Department and local authorities is essential,” the NPS Statement said

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