JSC concludes interview for supreme court judges

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – The Judicial Service Commission has announced it will name a nominee for the vacant Supreme Court judge position within the next seven days, following the conclusion of interviews for shortlisted candidates.

Speaking after the final round of interviews, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the commission will forward the selected candidate’s name to President William Ruto for appointment.

Five candidates were interviewed over two days, including Court of Appeal Judge Katwa Kigen, former Independent Policing Oversight Authority chairperson Anne Makori, and High Court judge Joseph Sergon, who appeared before the panel on the first day.

On the second day, Justices Francis Tuiyott and Mohammed Warsame faced the commission.

The vacancy arose following the death of Supreme Court judge Mohamed Ibrahim in December last year.

The appointment is expected to restore the full bench of the apex court, which plays a critical role in interpreting the Constitution and handling presidential election petitions.