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Kamau and nine co-assused persons secured bail after the resumption of court proceedings disrupted following a protest in the courtroom led by the activist/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Court frees 10 arrested in botched Nairobi fuel protest, 2 minors referred for age assessment

A Nairobi court frees activist Julius Kamau and nine others arrested during fuel protests, grants Sh3,000 bail as two suspects undergo age assessment.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 — A Nairobi court has freed activist Julius Kamau and nine others arrested during a botched fuel price protest in the central business district on Sh3,000 bail, following a chaotic court session.

Two of the suspects were referred for age assessment after authorities raised concerns that they could be minors.

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Kamau and nine co-assused persons secured bail after the resumption of court proceedings disrupted following a protest in the courtroom led by the activist.

The group was arrested on Tuesday near the National Archives as police moved to disperse small pockets of demonstrations linked to the #RejectFuelPrice protests.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud had earlier confirmed the arrest and detention of 11 protesters during the operation.

Police maintained a heightened presence across the CBD, although business activity, as well as pedestrian and vehicular movement, remained largely normal.

According to a situation update, protest activity in the capital was limited and largely contained, with authorities sustaining heavy deployment to deter further mobilisation.

Elsewhere, only isolated incidents were reported without major disruption.

In Kirinyaga County, a bonfire was lit in Mwea Town, though normal operations continued. In Makueni County’s Emali Town, increased police presence was observed, but no protests were reported.

A similar security posture was reported in Mlolongo, Machakos County, where the situation remained calm.

The protests come amid growing public frustration over rising fuel costs, which have triggered periodic calls for demonstrations in recent weeks.

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