Suspended RDU officer escalates row with IG, demands probe records in assault dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 — A suspended Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) officer has escalated his dispute with the Inspector General of the National Police Service, vowing to seek legal redress over what he terms an “opaque” internal inquiry that cleared his commander of assault allegations.

Mike Calvince Odhiambo, who had lodged a complaint against RDU Commandant Aggrey Shamala, now accuses police leadership of withholding critical findings from an investigation conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), despite formally closing the case.

In a final demand letter sent to the IG’s office on Tuesday, April 21, Odhiambo rejects the outcome, arguing the exoneration was reached without transparency or due process.

“The purported exoneration of the officer, in the absence of any disclosure of the investigation report, inquiry file, or evidentiary basis, is a direct affront to the Constitution of Kenya and the principles of natural justice,” he states.

However, in its response, the IAU maintains that due process was followed and the matter conclusively handled.

‘Exonerated’

The unit confirmed that “the investigation into your complaint was conducted and resultant inquiry file was submitted to the Inspector General… for determination,” after which the Inspector General “exonerated Mr. Shamala from the blame.”

The IAU further signalled closure of the matter, stating it was “satisfied with instructions given by the Inspector General as they satisfactorily addresses your complaint… [and] we shall now proceed to mark this particular inquiry as closed.”

On related grievances, the unit distanced itself from aspects of Odhiambo’s complaint, noting that “issues relating to the desertion of duty, suspension, and stoppage of salary were found to be out of the purview of the Unit” and should instead be pursued through established mechanisms under the National Police Service Act.

Section 89(5) of the Act provides that an officer aggrieved by such decisions may appeal to the National Police Service Commission in accordance with prescribed procedures.

Odhiambo, however, argues that redirecting him without furnishing the investigative record amounts to a denial of his constitutional rights, including access to information and fair administrative action.

He is now demanding the immediate release of the full investigation report, witness statements, and all evidentiary material relied upon in clearing the senior officer. Failure to comply, he warns, will trigger escalation to oversight bodies and the courts.

“Should this information not be furnished… I will initiate immediate escalation, including proceedings for judicial review and enforcement of fundamental rights,” he states.

The standoff sets the stage for a potential legal battle that could test internal accountability and transparency mechanisms within the police service, particularly in handling complaints against senior officers.