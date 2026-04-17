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DP Kindiki urges critics to stay off fuel debate, cites global factors behind price hikes

He noted that crude oil prices are determined on the international market and are affected by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and currency fluctuations

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged opposition leaders to stop politicising fuel prices, insisting that recent fluctuations in petroleum costs are largely influenced by global oil market dynamics rather than local political decisions.

Speaking in response to ongoing criticism over rising fuel prices, Kindiki said the government is actively implementing measures aimed at stabilising and reducing the cost of petroleum products to cushion Kenyans from external shocks.

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He noted that crude oil prices are determined on the international market and are affected by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and currency fluctuations—factors that are beyond the control of any single country.

“The opposition should refrain from politicising fuel prices. This is a global issue, and the government is already taking steps to ensure Kenyans are protected,” Kindiki said, adding that the administration remains focused on long-term solutions to stabilise energy costs.

The Deputy President highlighted ongoing interventions, including government-to-government (G2G) fuel import arrangements, tax adjustments, and other fiscal measures designed to ease pressure on consumers.

He further assured that the government is monitoring global energy trends closely and will continue to adjust policy where necessary to reduce the burden on households and businesses.

Fuel prices have remained a key public concern in Kenya, with periodic increases affecting transport, food prices, and overall inflation.

Opposition leaders have previously accused the government of mishandling the energy sector and failing to shield citizens from rising living costs. However, the government maintains that external market forces remain the primary driver of recent increases.

The debate over fuel pricing continues to be a central political and economic issue as Kenyans grapple with the cost of living.

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