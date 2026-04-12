Police dismantle ‘Tokyo Mafias’ gang in Nairobi, 10 suspects arrested in Makadara raid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 — Police have dismantled a suspected criminal gang operating in Nairobi’s Makadara area, arresting ten individuals in a targeted security operation.

The National Police Service (NPS) said officers from South B Police Station conducted the coordinated crackdown on Saturday following actionable intelligence and tip-offs from members of the public.

The operation targeted identified criminal hideouts in the Fuata Nyayo and Shimo La Tewa areas, where the gang — reportedly known as the “Tokyo Mafias” — is believed to have been operating.

“A total of ten suspects were apprehended during the raid,” the NPS said.

During the operation, police recovered an imitation firearm along with a cache of crude weapons, including pangas and swords.

Officers also seized two television sets suspected to have been stolen, as well as various housebreaking tools believed to have been used in a string of burglaries across the sub-region.

The suspects are being held at South B Police Station, awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

Authorities credited members of the public for their cooperation, noting that community support played a key role in the success of the operation.

The NPS has urged residents to remain vigilant and continue sharing information with law enforcement agencies to help curb crime and enhance safety in their neighbourhoods.