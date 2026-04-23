Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Ruto, Oburu Direct UDA and ODM Chairpersons to Intensify Talks Toward Coalition of Equals

The party chairpersons have been tasked with scaling up engagements across party organs to ensure consistent dialogue and coordination on priority national issues.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – President William Ruto and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga have jointly directed the chairpersons of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to intensify structured consultations aimed at building consensus toward a proposed “coalition of equals.”

The directive follows a high-level consultative meeting held between the two parties, which brought together senior leadership from both UDA and ODM to review ongoing political cooperation and outline areas of shared interest.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the joint position, the party chairpersons have been tasked with scaling up engagements across party organs to ensure consistent dialogue and coordination on priority national issues.

“The committee will be tasked with coordinating and synchronizing the legislative and executive agenda of government to ensure coherence, efficiency, and effective
service delivery,” the joint statement indicated.

“Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to constructive dialogue, unity of purpose, and a shared vision for national development and inclusive governance.”

The strengthened consultations are expected to form the foundation for a more formalised political arrangement anchored on equality and collaboration between the two parties.

The move signals a deliberate effort by the two political formations to deepen cooperation and institutionalise their working relationship, with the concept of a “coalition of equals” emerging as the guiding framework.

In addition, the parties agreed on the formation of a Broad-Based Management Committee comprising party leaders, selected Cabinet Secretaries, and parliamentary leadership from both sides.

The committee will be responsible for aligning and synchronising legislative and executive priorities to enhance efficiency and service delivery within government.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued dialogue, political stability, and inclusive governance as part of efforts to strengthen national cohesion and development planning.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Nicholas Bodo Appointed Acting KCAA Director General After Kibe’s Exit

Bodo is expected to oversee the authority’s operations as the recruitment process for a substantive Director General gets underway.

3 minutes ago

Africa

EACC’s Mohamud Urges East Africa to Shift from MoUs to Joint Anti-Corruption Action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud has called on anti-corruption agencies across Eastern Africa to...

33 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court Suspends Kenyatta University VC Appointment Amid Recruitment Dispute

Justice Njoki Mwangi issued the orders after an application by Professor Waceke Wanjohi, who currently serves as Deputy Vice Chancellor.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC Recovers Sh7.4bn in Three Years, Blocks Sh10.7bn in Potential Losses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered assets valued at approximately Sh7.4 billion and prevented potential financial losses...

1 hour ago

Kenya

UDA Grassroots Elections Kick Off Smoothly in Kisumu with High Turnout

Voting began promptly at 8 a.m. in most polling centers, including Victoria Primary School.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Activist Denies Attempt to Extort KWS Director Sh1.7mn

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – Political activist Francis Awino Onyango has denied charges of attempting to extort Sh 1.7 million from the Director-General of...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Farmers Warned Over Counterfeit Seeds as Bayer Pushes Verification Drive

The company is advising farmers to verify the authenticity of seeds before purchase by checking certification codes on packaging.

1 hour ago

County News

IEBC Voter Drive Gains Momentum in Kisii as Nyaribari Chache Leads

Nyambane praised the electorate for responding positively to IEBC’s call to register ahead of the 2027 General Election.

2 hours ago