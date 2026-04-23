Ruto, Oburu Direct UDA and ODM Chairpersons to Intensify Talks Toward Coalition of Equals

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – President William Ruto and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga have jointly directed the chairpersons of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to intensify structured consultations aimed at building consensus toward a proposed “coalition of equals.”

The directive follows a high-level consultative meeting held between the two parties, which brought together senior leadership from both UDA and ODM to review ongoing political cooperation and outline areas of shared interest.

According to the joint position, the party chairpersons have been tasked with scaling up engagements across party organs to ensure consistent dialogue and coordination on priority national issues.

“The committee will be tasked with coordinating and synchronizing the legislative and executive agenda of government to ensure coherence, efficiency, and effective

service delivery,” the joint statement indicated.

“Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to constructive dialogue, unity of purpose, and a shared vision for national development and inclusive governance.”

The strengthened consultations are expected to form the foundation for a more formalised political arrangement anchored on equality and collaboration between the two parties.

The move signals a deliberate effort by the two political formations to deepen cooperation and institutionalise their working relationship, with the concept of a “coalition of equals” emerging as the guiding framework.

In addition, the parties agreed on the formation of a Broad-Based Management Committee comprising party leaders, selected Cabinet Secretaries, and parliamentary leadership from both sides.

The committee will be responsible for aligning and synchronising legislative and executive priorities to enhance efficiency and service delivery within government.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued dialogue, political stability, and inclusive governance as part of efforts to strengthen national cohesion and development planning.