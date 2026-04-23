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Activist Denies Attempt to Extort KWS Director Sh1.7mn

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – Political activist Francis Awino Onyango has denied charges of attempting to extort Sh 1.7 million from the Director-General of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

Onyango appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly attempted to extort Erastus Kanga by threatening to file a constitutional petition under Chapter Six of the Constitution, seeking his removal from office.

The court granted Onyango a cash bail of Sh200,000, with an alternative bond of Sh1 million.

The case is scheduled for mention on May 7, 2026, for pre-trial directions.

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