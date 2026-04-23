Activist Denies Attempt to Extort KWS Director Sh1.7mn

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – Political activist Francis Awino Onyango has denied charges of attempting to extort Sh 1.7 million from the Director-General of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

Onyango appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly attempted to extort Erastus Kanga by threatening to file a constitutional petition under Chapter Six of the Constitution, seeking his removal from office.

The court granted Onyango a cash bail of Sh200,000, with an alternative bond of Sh1 million.

The case is scheduled for mention on May 7, 2026, for pre-trial directions.