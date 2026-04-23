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At Kenyatta University, the Registrar (Academic), Prof. Benard Kivunge, announced that all First Semester activities for the 2025/2026 Academic Year will resume on Monday, November 10, urging students to report without fail/FILE

Kenya

High Court Suspends Kenyatta University VC Appointment Amid Recruitment Dispute

Justice Njoki Mwangi issued the orders after an application by Professor Waceke Wanjohi, who currently serves as Deputy Vice Chancellor.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – The High Court has temporarily barred Kenyatta University from appointing a new Vice Chancellor following a legal challenge over the recent recruitment process.

Justice Njoki Mwangi issued the orders after an application by Professor Waceke Wanjohi, who currently serves as Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs.

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In her ruling, Justice Mwangi directed that the leave granted operates as a temporary injunction, restraining the respondents from filling the Vice Chancellor position or appointing any other person apart from the applicant, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Wanjohi has filed judicial review proceedings against the Ministry of Education Kenya, the Public Service Commission Kenya, the Office of the Attorney General Kenya, and the university council. She is challenging the handling and outcome of interviews conducted in March 2026.

According to court filings, Wanjohi argues that she emerged the top candidate in the competitive recruitment process. However, she claims the relevant authorities have failed to implement the interview panel’s recommendations or release the results, including candidates’ scores.

She further alleges that instead of finalizing her appointment, the university council—working with the Public Service Commission—has initiated disciplinary proceedings against her, which she says are aimed at undermining her candidacy.

In her application, Wanjohi is seeking orders of mandamus to compel the Education Cabinet Secretary to implement the panel’s recommendations and officially release the recruitment results. She also wants the court to prohibit the appointment of any other candidate and to halt disciplinary action against her.

Additionally, she is seeking to quash a decision contained in a letter dated April 16, 2026, which allegedly authorized disciplinary proceedings.

Justice Mwangi also issued interim orders suspending any disciplinary action against Wanjohi pending the determination of the case.

The court directed that the substantive motion be filed and served within 14 days from April 23, 2026. The case will be mentioned on May 20, 2026.

Wanjohi maintains that the actions taken against her violate her constitutional right to a fair hearing under Article 50, warning that the matter risks being overtaken by events if the position is filled before the case is concluded.

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