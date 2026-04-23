Nicholas Bodo Appointed Acting KCAA Director General After Kibe’s Exit

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has announced a leadership transition following the end of tenure of Director General Gilbert Kibe.

In a press statement dated April 23, 2026, KCAA Board Chairman Brown Ondego confirmed that Kibe’s contract concluded on April 22, marking the completion of his term. The board commended him for his service and contribution during his time in office.

To ensure continuity of operations, the Board, in consultation with the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, has appointed Nicholas Bodo as Acting Director General.

Bodo is expected to oversee the authority’s operations as the recruitment process for a substantive Director General gets underway.

KCAA stated that the recruitment will follow an open, transparent, and competitive process in line with established governance procedures.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining safe, secure, and efficient civil aviation services, assuring stakeholders of uninterrupted operations during the transition period.