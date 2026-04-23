Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Airways plane taking off at JKIA/FILE

Kenya

Nicholas Bodo Appointed Acting KCAA Director General After Kibe’s Exit

Bodo is expected to oversee the authority’s operations as the recruitment process for a substantive Director General gets underway.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has announced a leadership transition following the end of tenure of Director General Gilbert Kibe.

In a press statement dated April 23, 2026, KCAA Board Chairman Brown Ondego confirmed that Kibe’s contract concluded on April 22, marking the completion of his term. The board commended him for his service and contribution during his time in office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To ensure continuity of operations, the Board, in consultation with the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, has appointed Nicholas Bodo as Acting Director General.

Bodo is expected to oversee the authority’s operations as the recruitment process for a substantive Director General gets underway.

KCAA stated that the recruitment will follow an open, transparent, and competitive process in line with established governance procedures.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining safe, secure, and efficient civil aviation services, assuring stakeholders of uninterrupted operations during the transition period.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto, Oburu Direct UDA and ODM Chairpersons to Intensify Talks Toward Coalition of Equals

The party chairpersons have been tasked with scaling up engagements across party organs to ensure consistent dialogue and coordination on priority national issues.

28 minutes ago

Africa

EACC’s Mohamud Urges East Africa to Shift from MoUs to Joint Anti-Corruption Action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud has called on anti-corruption agencies across Eastern Africa to...

30 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court Suspends Kenyatta University VC Appointment Amid Recruitment Dispute

Justice Njoki Mwangi issued the orders after an application by Professor Waceke Wanjohi, who currently serves as Deputy Vice Chancellor.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC Recovers Sh7.4bn in Three Years, Blocks Sh10.7bn in Potential Losses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered assets valued at approximately Sh7.4 billion and prevented potential financial losses...

1 hour ago

Kenya

UDA Grassroots Elections Kick Off Smoothly in Kisumu with High Turnout

Voting began promptly at 8 a.m. in most polling centers, including Victoria Primary School.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Activist Denies Attempt to Extort KWS Director Sh1.7mn

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – Political activist Francis Awino Onyango has denied charges of attempting to extort Sh 1.7 million from the Director-General of...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Farmers Warned Over Counterfeit Seeds as Bayer Pushes Verification Drive

The company is advising farmers to verify the authenticity of seeds before purchase by checking certification codes on packaging.

1 hour ago

County News

IEBC Voter Drive Gains Momentum in Kisii as Nyaribari Chache Leads

Nyambane praised the electorate for responding positively to IEBC’s call to register ahead of the 2027 General Election.

1 hour ago