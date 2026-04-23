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Farmers Warned Over Counterfeit Seeds as Bayer Pushes Verification Drive

The company is advising farmers to verify the authenticity of seeds before purchase by checking certification codes on packaging.

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KISII, Kenya Apr 23 – Farmers in Kisii County have been urged to remain vigilant against counterfeit seeds, with Bayer warning that fake farm inputs continue to threaten food security and farmer livelihoods.

The company is advising farmers to verify the authenticity of seeds before purchase by checking certification codes on packaging.

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Speaking in Kisii, Bayer officer Barnabas Masaki said genuine seeds carry a unique label and verification code that farmers can confirm to avoid losses associated with poor yields.

The circulation of counterfeit seeds has been on the rise, especially during peak planting seasons when demand for farm inputs surges. Unscrupulous traders exploit this demand by repackaging low-quality or expired seeds and selling them as certified products.

“Farmers must take extra precautions by purchasing seeds from registered agro-dealers and verifying the codes provided on the packaging,” Masaki said.

Bayer has already rolled out a nationwide campaign aimed at tackling food insecurity by promoting access to certified, high-quality seeds. The initiative includes discounted seed prices and farmer awareness drives targeting rural communities.

The promotion seeks to encourage the adoption of improved seed varieties that are more resilient to climate change and pests, ultimately boosting yields and household food supply.

Masaki emphasized that access to quality seeds remains a key factor in ensuring food security, particularly as farmers grapple with erratic weather patterns and rising input costs.

Farmers have also been encouraged to report suspected counterfeit products to authorities to help curb the vice and safeguard the integrity of Kenya’s agricultural sector.

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