Electricity bills set for relief as KenGen ramps up hydropower generation

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 30-Kenyan households and businesses could soon enjoy lower electricity costs after the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) reported strong water levels across its Seven Forks dams and other hydroelectric stations, boosting hydropower production nationwide.

According to KenGen’s April dispatch reports, the utility generated 11.7 million kilowatt-hours on April 28, surpassing a projected 10.95 million kilowatt-hours. The Eastern Hydros block contributed the bulk of the output at about 9.13 million kilowatt-hours, above its projection of 8.05 million kilowatt-hours.

The improved performance has been attributed to favourable rainfall patterns that have replenished major reservoirs, pushing them close to optimal operating levels.

Latest readings show Masinga Dam at 1,056.54 metres, Kamburu at 1,006.07 metres, Gitaru at 923.69 metres, and Kindaruma at 780.28 metres—all comfortably above their minimum operating thresholds.

KenGen says the high water levels are strengthening hydropower generation, which remains the cheapest source of electricity on the national grid, with potential to ease pressure on tariffs in the medium term.

“Strong reservoir levels averaging about 99 per cent of operating capacity position us to continue maximising hydropower generation, the cheapest source of electricity on Kenya’s grid. This gives the country greater flexibility to expand renewable supply while reducing reliance on more expensive thermal generation,” said KenGen Acting Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Issack.

The utility added that sustained hydropower output is helping to stabilise the grid, reduce exposure to volatile fuel costs, and shield consumers and industries from sudden price fluctuations.

At the same time, KenGen moved to reassure communities living downstream of the Seven Forks cascade amid concerns over rising dam levels.

The company said its engineers operate a strict water management system designed to maintain reservoirs within safe limits, noting that high levels do not automatically translate into uncontrolled flooding risks.

It further stated that even when Masinga approaches maximum capacity, controlled releases and regulated inflows ensure downstream safety is not compromised.

April dispatch data indicates stable and efficient operations across the hydro cascade, with no emergency generation signals recorded and consistent performance across all key stations.

“The combination of healthy reservoir levels, prudent water management and reliable hydropower generation enables us to sustain affordable, clean electricity for homes and businesses while protecting downstream communities. Responsible water stewardship remains at the heart of both energy security and public safety,” Issack said.