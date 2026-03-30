Zelensky agrees defense cooperation with Gulf states – China Daily

KYIV/CAIRO — Ukraine agreed on Saturday to cooperate on defense with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to both countries amid escalating tensions in the region.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Doha and Kyiv have signed a defense cooperation agreement, which includes the exchange of expertise in countering missiles and unmanned aerial systems.

“We are talking about a 10-year partnership,” Zelensky told reporters during an online briefing. “We have already signed the agreement with Saudi Arabia, and we have just signed a similar 10-year agreement with Qatar.”

A similar agreement with the UAE is expected to be finalized shortly, he added.

In return for its aid to Gulf countries, Ukraine is seeking more high-end air defense missiles that they possess and that Kyiv needs to counter Russia’s attacks. On Thursday, Zelensky visited Saudi Arabia, and last week he said Ukraine is looking into whether it can play a role in restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz.

After meetings in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Zelensky held talks in the UAE with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“We agreed to cooperate in the field of security and defense. Our teams will finalize the details,” Zelensky said on social media on Saturday.

He later posted on X to say that he had moved on to Doha and met with Qatari leaders, including Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The Ukrainian and Qatari ministers of defense signed cooperation agreements in the defense sector and defense investments, according to Qatar’s Defense Ministry.

Zelensky said on Sunday that he was on a visit to Jordan.