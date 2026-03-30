Iran sent official response to US-proposed 15-point ceasefire plan, waiting for response — media – China Daily

Tehran — Iran has formally sent its response to a 15-point ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States through intermediaries, according to a report by Tasnim News Agency.

Citing an informed source, the semi-official outlet said Tehran delivered its reply overnight and is now awaiting a response from Washington, signaling a potential—though uncertain—opening for diplomacy.

The ceasefire proposal was reportedly transmitted via intermediaries, including Pakistan, as part of broader efforts to de-escalate the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The US plan is understood to include wide-ranging provisions such as:

However, Iranian officials have previously described the proposal as “maximalist” and one-sided, indicating significant differences remain between the two sides

While Iran’s latest move suggests continued engagement through indirect channels, there is no confirmation of acceptance of the US proposal.

Earlier reports indicate Tehran has expressed skepticism over US intentions, rejected direct negotiations with Washington and proposed its own conditions, including security guarantees and reparations.

Meanwhile, US officials have maintained that talks are ongoing and “productive,” despite conflicting signals from both sides.

The exchange comes as fighting between Iran, Israel, and US-aligned forces continues to intensify, with military deployments and retaliatory strikes raising fears of a broader regional war.

Analysts say the current diplomatic engagement should be viewed as tentative and fragile, with both sides still far apart on key demands.

Iran’s decision to formally respond—rather than outright reject—the proposal suggests that channels for negotiation remain open, even as hostilities persist.

Whether the exchange leads to a ceasefire or further escalation will depend on how Washington responds—and whether both sides are willing to compromise on core issues.