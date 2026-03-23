Nairobi Dam Set for Major Rehabilitation to Safeguard Residents and Environment from Floods

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – A comprehensive rehabilitation of the Nairobi Dam is set to be undertaken following a joint assessment by officials from the County Government of Nairobi, Water Resources Authority (WRA), Nairobi Rivers Commission, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, and disaster management teams.

During a site visit, Governor Johnson Sakaja highlighted the urgent need for immediate action.

“This dam has a long history, dating back to 1953. It was built not just for recreation but to manage floods for downstream areas along the Ngong and Mitumi rivers. Over the years, pollution, sewage, encroachment, and settlements have created serious risks to our people,” Governor Sakaja stated.

Governor Sakaja outlined a three-pronged strategy to restore the dam and protect local communities that include the Immediate removal of debris and blockages downstream of the spillway to allow natural water flow and reduce pressure on weakened dam walls.

He stated that geotechnical surveys to assess the embankment’s strength and ensure long-term integrity will also be conducted.

He pointed out further that a 30-meter protective barrier around the dam will be established to prevent encroachment, safeguard public safety, and preserve the infrastructure.

He emphasized that these interventions are critical not only for flood prevention but also for environmental protection and community safety in surrounding areas.