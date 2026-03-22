15 Kenyans return home after evacuation from Iran via Türkiye

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Fifteen Kenyans evacuated from Iran amid rising tensions in the Middle East returned home on Sunday morning, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs confirmed.

The group landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi after transiting through Türkiye in a government-coordinated evacuation effort.

They were welcomed by officials from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, led by Peter Burugu on behalf of Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu.

Upon arrival, the evacuees underwent a debriefing and received psychosocial support to help them process their experiences before reuniting with family members at the airport.

The government said the evacuation was facilitated through Kenya’s diplomatic missions in Tehran and Ankara.

“The delicate exercise was facilitated by the Government of Kenya through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and our diplomatic missions in Tehran and Ankara,” the department said in a statement.

The repatriation comes as Kenya continues to monitor the safety of its citizens in the Middle East following the escalation of regional hostilities.

Close monitoring

Earlier this month, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi noted that the government is closely monitoring the welfare of more than 500,000 Kenyans living and working across Middle Eastern countries.

Mudavadi confirmed that no Kenyan casualties or injuries had been reported since the outbreak of conflict involving Israeli and US strikes in Iran.

He added that many citizens have continued with daily activities, including work and studies, either in person or remotely, depending on local conditions.

“Amidst this conflict, the government wishes to assure the public that the safety and well-being of Kenyan nationals residing and working in the Middle East remains a matter of top priority,” he said.

He also advised Kenyans wishing to leave affected areas to use available commercial airlines or licensed travel agents where conditions allow.

Mudavadi added that Kenya Airways has begun repatriating some Kenyans stranded in the region after securing safe air corridors through negotiations with relevant authorities.