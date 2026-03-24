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Rubio thanked President Ruto for Kenya’s public condemnation of Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain/FILE

DIPLOMACY

US briefs Ruto on objectives of Operation Epic Fury, lauds Kenya’s condemantion of Middle East strikes

Rubio thanked President Ruto for Kenya’s public condemnation of Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — President William Ruto and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Monday to discuss regional security issues, including the objectives of Operation Epic Fury, the joint US-Israel operation against Iran.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Rubio thanked President Ruto for Kenya’s public condemnation of Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain.

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“Secretary Rubio thanked President Ruto for his public condemnation of Iranian aggression against Gulf States and discussed the objectives of Operation Epic Fury,” Pigott said.

The statement comes as the White House notes that plans for talks with Iran to halt hostilities remain “fluid.”

Rubio also highlighted Kenya’s contributions to peace and security missions abroad, including in Haiti, and praised the country’s commitment to a smooth transition of the Gang Suppression Force.

The discussion also covered commercial opportunities and ways to further strengthen relations between Nairobi and Washington.

Following the launch of Operation Epic Fury, President Ruto, on March 2, denounced the strikes, warning that escalating tensions in the Middle East could destabilize the region and threaten international peace and security.

“Kenya strongly condemns the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain in the evolving conflict in the Middle East,” Ruto said.

He called for swift and inclusive diplomatic engagement to de-escalate tensions and emphasized the role of multilateral institutions in resolving the crisis.

“At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral frameworks remain indispensable for the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East,” Ruto said.

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